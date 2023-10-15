Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 107 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 340.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.08. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.44 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $209.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.97.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

