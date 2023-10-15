Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,821 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

