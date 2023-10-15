Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $392.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $252.55 and a 52-week high of $428.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.76 and its 200 day moving average is $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

