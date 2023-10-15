Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $851,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 79.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,025,000 after buying an additional 2,557,149 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 218.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $61.09 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.