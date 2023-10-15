Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $865,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Trane Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,865 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE TT opened at $204.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $139.49 and a 12 month high of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

