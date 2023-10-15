Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $903,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $658,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Argus boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Northcoast Research began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

AZO stock opened at $2,552.70 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,249.36 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,522.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2,527.42.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $40.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

