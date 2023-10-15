Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.37.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

