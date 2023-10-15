Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $231.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

