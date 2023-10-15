Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $857.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $865.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $832.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $510.01 and a twelve month high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total transaction of $2,892,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,178,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total transaction of $2,892,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,178,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total transaction of $2,669,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,128 shares of company stock worth $54,882,510 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $947.71.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

