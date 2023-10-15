Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 68,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 54,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 265,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 21,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

TFC stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

