Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 223 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,406,000 after acquiring an additional 87,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $126.05 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

