Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 345 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $103.68 and a twelve month high of $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

