Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 408 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $462.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $463.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $430.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.19.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.