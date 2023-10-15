Townsend & Associates Inc Has $4.18 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $4,145,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,578,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,200.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $98.92 on Friday, reaching $2,950.08. 273,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,941. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,108.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2,841.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,667.25 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

