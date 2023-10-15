Townsend & Associates Inc Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for 1.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,482. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.41 and a 200-day moving average of $233.45. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.