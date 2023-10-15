Townsend & Associates Inc Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up approximately 1.5% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Generac by 92,616.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $59,121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Generac by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 475,104 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,040,000 after buying an additional 409,431 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.52.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.63. 974,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,113. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

