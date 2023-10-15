Townsend & Associates Inc Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.0% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 57,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,802,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,850. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

