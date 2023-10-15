Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 2,280 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.5 %

GWW traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $731.46. 274,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,856. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $499.84 and a one year high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $703.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $705.60.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

