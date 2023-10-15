Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 28,385 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,385 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.84. 715,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,269. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

