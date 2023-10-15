Townsend & Associates Inc Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,667. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.39 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.93.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

