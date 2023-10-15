Townsend & Associates Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.54. 6,614,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,884,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

