Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 1,077 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,086 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.48. 4,780,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,181,931. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.31. The company has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

