Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 179 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Townsend & Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,091. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

