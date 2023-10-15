Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 955 ($11.69) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.30) to GBX 1,200 ($14.69) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($11.81) to GBX 850 ($10.40) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.44) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.40) to GBX 780 ($9.55) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 979.13 ($11.98).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 738.60 ($9.04) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 684.80 ($8.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.25). The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,086.18, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 827.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 867.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,735.29%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

