Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 3.0 %

AMZU opened at $22.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $27.05.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.1622 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

