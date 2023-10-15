Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 288 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 636,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $70,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 64,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,191 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

