Traynor Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.62.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $207.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.80. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $126.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

