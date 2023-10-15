Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 816 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $242.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.80. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $149.64 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

