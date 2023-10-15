Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 95.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 283,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 171.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% during the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.