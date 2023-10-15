Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.43 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

