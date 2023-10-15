Trexcoin (TREX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.06 Billion

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Trexcoin has traded up 60% against the US dollar. Trexcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $200,463.71 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trexcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trexcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Trexcoin

Trexcoin launched on April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,849,553 coins. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcointrex. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Trexcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Trexcoin (TREX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate TREX through the process of mining. Trexcoin has a current supply of 10,006,849,552.6 with 1,006,849,552.62 in circulation. The last known price of Trexcoin is 1.05427561 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $156,410.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.