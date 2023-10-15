Trio Petroleum Corp.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Trio Petroleum’s (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 16th. Trio Petroleum had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $3.00. After the end of Trio Petroleum’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Trio Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN TPET opened at $0.46 on Friday. Trio Petroleum has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.00.

Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Trio Petroleum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio Petroleum stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trio Petroleum Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:TPET Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Trio Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company owns an 85.75% working interest in the approximately 9,267-acre South Salinas project located in Monterey County, California. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

