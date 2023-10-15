Trio Petroleum Corp.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Trio Petroleum’s (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 16th. Trio Petroleum had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $3.00. After the end of Trio Petroleum’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Trio Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN TPET opened at $0.46 on Friday. Trio Petroleum has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.00.
Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Trio Petroleum
Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company owns an 85.75% working interest in the approximately 9,267-acre South Salinas project located in Monterey County, California. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trio Petroleum
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Trio Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.