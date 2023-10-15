Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $28.41 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

