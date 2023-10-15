Truist Financial Trims DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Target Price to $104.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.71.

DaVita stock opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in DaVita by 3.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 0.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in DaVita by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

