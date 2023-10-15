TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of TTEC worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TTEC by 206.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in TTEC by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 177,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $54.20.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $600.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.26 million. TTEC had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 21.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

