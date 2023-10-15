Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.99

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.99 and traded as high as $13.67. Twin Disc shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 14,948 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twin Disc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $185.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.35. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $83.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 39.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

