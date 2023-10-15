U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after buying an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $32.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

