UBS Group Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$31.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by UBS Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.91.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

TSE CVE opened at C$28.81 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.31 and a 1-year high of C$29.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.9027982 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

