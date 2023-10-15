Ultra Reaches 1-Day Volume of $403,171.81 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Ultra has a market cap of $50.09 million and $403,171.81 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,602,864 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 345,602,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14542944 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $414,995.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

