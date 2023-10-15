Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.35

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.35 and traded as high as $10.99. Ultralife shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 223,810 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ultralife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ultralife

Ultralife Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $172.33 million, a PE ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 16.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 89,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.