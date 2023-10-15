Unilever (NYSE:UL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. Unilever has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

