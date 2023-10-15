Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Reduced by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $47.80 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

