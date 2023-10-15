Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,242,636,000 after buying an additional 223,827 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after buying an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.62.

NYSE:UNP opened at $207.75 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

