United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Susquehanna

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.19.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.