United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Shares Up 5.5%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 22,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

United Malt Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

About United Malt Group

(Get Free Report)

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of bagged malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.