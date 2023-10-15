United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE UPS traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $155.08. 2,759,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.