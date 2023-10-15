UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.52 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and $300,757.09 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $3.79 or 0.00014106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00228969 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,052,903 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 929,052,991.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.79416944 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $425,929.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.