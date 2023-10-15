Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Short Interest Up 25.1% in September

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.25. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $80.75 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.76.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Utah Medical Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 31,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 91.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

