Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Short Interest Up 25.1% in September

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Utah Medical Products Price Performance
NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.25. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $80.75 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.76.
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter.
Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Utah Medical Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Utah Medical Products
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 31,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 91.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Utah Medical Products Company Profile
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Utah Medical Products
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.