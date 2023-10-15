Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,753,000 after buying an additional 312,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,666,000 after acquiring an additional 86,225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $278.19 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.72 and a one year high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.72.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

