Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,500 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 542,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,048,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

